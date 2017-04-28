Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm earned $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) traded down 1.88% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.52. 440,202 shares of the company traded hands. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average of $85.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen and Company upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc is a union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company’s LTL services include ground and air expedited transportation for time-sensitive shipments, consumer household pickup and delivery and freight delivery services throughout North America.

