Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Rating Reiterated by Vertical Research

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Vertical Research in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $83.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Vertical Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.00% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) opened at 90.22 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $94.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.03.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post $3.94 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 177,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Independence Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc is a union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company’s LTL services include ground and air expedited transportation for time-sensitive shipments, consumer household pickup and delivery and freight delivery services throughout North America.
