Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Cowen and Company

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective raised by Cowen and Company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ODFL. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.43.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) traded down 1.88% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.52. The stock had a trading volume of 440,202 shares. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.34 and a 200 day moving average of $85.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm earned $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.84 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post $3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc is a union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company’s LTL services include ground and air expedited transportation for time-sensitive shipments, consumer household pickup and delivery and freight delivery services throughout North America.

