OHR Pharmaceutical (OHRP) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.07

Press coverage about OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. OHR Pharmaceutical earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

OHRP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OHR Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on OHR Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OHR Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP) opened at 0.734 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $26.40 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. OHR Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $4.05.

OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that OHR Pharmaceutical will post ($1.00) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orin Hirschman bought 142,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $100,000.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel Backenroth bought 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $50,000.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,817.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

