OHR Pharmaceutical Inc (OHRP) Director Acquires $100,000.60 in Stock

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:OHRP) Director Orin Hirschman bought 142,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:OHRP) opened at 0.734 on Friday. OHR Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The company’s market cap is $26.40 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72.

OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that OHR Pharmaceutical Inc will post ($1.00) EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHRP. WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OHR Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 4,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in OHR Pharmaceutical by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OHR Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $568,000. Institutional investors own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OHR Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of OHR Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

