Oceaneering International (OII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm earned $446.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) traded down 0.30% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,226 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.56 and a beta of 1.65. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Oceaneering International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 230.78%.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Paul B. Murphy, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $98,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,476.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OII. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,709,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,957,000 after buying an additional 112,634 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,829,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,344,000 after buying an additional 160,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,973,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,884,000 after buying an additional 31,112 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at $59,789,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at $44,468,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

Oceaneering International, Inc is an oilfield provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, with a focus on deepwater applications. The Company’s business segments are contained within two businesses: services and products provided to the oil and gas industry (Oilfield) and all other services and products (Advanced Technologies).

