Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) Receives $39.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OAK shares. TheStreet raised Oaktree Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Oaktree Capital Group in a research report on Friday.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) traded up 0.53% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.00. 121,411 shares of the stock were exchanged. Oaktree Capital Group has a 12 month low of $36.95 and a 12 month high of $48.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.47. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Oaktree Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business earned $391.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Capital Group will post $3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Oaktree Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.87%.

In related news, Director Larry W. Keele sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $377,863.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,417.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd E. Molz sold 21,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $952,638.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,192.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,696.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group by 37.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 144,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 39,091 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group by 36.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,495,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,780,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,577,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,888,000 after buying an additional 275,678 shares during the period. 22.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Capital Group

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (Oaktree) is an investment manager specializing in alternative investments. The Company operates through investment management segment, which consists of the investment management services that the Company provides to its clients. The Company manages investments in a range of strategies within approximately six asset classes, which include corporate debt, convertible securities, distressed debt, control investing, real estate and listed equities.

