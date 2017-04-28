Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank AG

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OAK. TheStreet raised Oaktree Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) traded up 0.53% during trading on Friday, hitting $47.00. 121,411 shares of the stock traded hands. Oaktree Capital Group has a 1-year low of $36.95 and a 1-year high of $48.94. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $42.43.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company earned $391.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.84 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 17.30%. Oaktree Capital Group’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Capital Group will post $3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Oaktree Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Oaktree Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 83.87%.

In related news, Director Larry W. Keele sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $377,863.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,417.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John Frank sold 16,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $760,193.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,401.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,696.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Capital Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Oaktree Capital Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 22.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Capital Group Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (Oaktree) is an investment manager specializing in alternative investments. The Company operates through investment management segment, which consists of the investment management services that the Company provides to its clients. The Company manages investments in a range of strategies within approximately six asset classes, which include corporate debt, convertible securities, distressed debt, control investing, real estate and listed equities.

