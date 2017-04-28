NYX Gaming Group Ltd (NYX) Insider Eric John Matejevich Acquires 100,000 Shares

NYX Gaming Group Ltd (CVE:NYX) insider Eric John Matejevich purchased 100,000 shares of NYX Gaming Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.09 per share, with a total value of C$109,000.00.

Separately, M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NYX Gaming Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.88.

NYX Gaming Group Company Profile

NYX Gaming Group Limited is a digital gaming software supplier engaged in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of digital gaming solutions for interactive, social and mobile gaming around the world. The Company provides a suite of gaming solutions, a distribution platform, full gaming process support services, brand and player management, and both Real Money Gaming (RMG) and social gaming products and services.

