NYX Gaming Group Ltd (NYX) Director Purchases C$125,400.00 in Stock

NYX Gaming Group Ltd (CVE:NYX) Director Scott Smith acquired 114,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$125,400.00.

Separately, M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NYX Gaming Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.88.

NYX Gaming Group Company Profile

NYX Gaming Group Limited is a digital gaming software supplier engaged in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of digital gaming solutions for interactive, social and mobile gaming around the world. The Company provides a suite of gaming solutions, a distribution platform, full gaming process support services, brand and player management, and both Real Money Gaming (RMG) and social gaming products and services.

