Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NXR) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.27

Media stories about Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) have been trending positive on Friday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 earned a daily sentiment score of 0.27 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 33 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) traded up 0.14% during trading on Friday, reaching $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,386 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.01. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is that it seeks to provide current income and stable dividends, exempt from regular federal and designated state income taxes, where applicable, consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations.

