BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NUVA. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.64.

Shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) opened at 72.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average is $69.23. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $77.88.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. NuVasive had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm earned $249.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post $2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lesley H. Howe sold 6,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $443,149.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Hannon sold 24,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $1,843,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the third quarter valued at $764,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,765,000 after buying an additional 21,072 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

Nuvasive, Inc is a medical device company. The Company focuses on developing minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for the spine surgery. Its product portfolio focuses on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used to aid in the spinal fusion process.

