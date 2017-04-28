NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “NuVasive exited the first quarter of 2017 on a mixed note, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues in line with the mark. Per management, the low-margin Biotronic business impacted the quarter’s performance. However, the year-over-year improvement on the top-line front is on account of strong procedural growth in the U.S. as well as internationally. NuVasive’s strong momentum in the U.S. and international businesses in the first quarter raises optimism. We are also optimistic about the company’s recent progress in development of technologies and services for spine surgery. Meanwhile, the company has been trading below the broader Medical Products industry over the last three months. The stock’s valuation is also quite stretched. Further, currency headwind, pricing and reimbursement issues and competitive landscape are major downsides.”

NUVA has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $69.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays PLC reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.64.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) traded down 0.41% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.51. 712,454 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $77.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.09 and a beta of 0.86.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $249.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.52 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.26%. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will post $2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Hannon sold 24,840 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $1,843,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lesley H. Howe sold 6,049 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $443,149.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in NuVasive by 108.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 18.3% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NuVasive by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile

Nuvasive, Inc is a medical device company. The Company focuses on developing minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for the spine surgery. Its product portfolio focuses on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used to aid in the spinal fusion process.

