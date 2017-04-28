Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Likely to Affect NutriSystem (NTRI) Stock Price

Media coverage about NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) has been trending somewhat negative on Friday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NutriSystem earned a media sentiment score of -0.01 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 75 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) opened at 51.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01. NutriSystem has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.97.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. NutriSystem had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 43.89%. The business earned $212.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NutriSystem will post $1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. NutriSystem’s payout ratio is presently 67.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTRI shares. Wunderlich lowered NutriSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on NutriSystem from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum set a $70.00 price target on NutriSystem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research lowered NutriSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NutriSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Likely to Affect NutriSystem (NTRI) Stock Price” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/nutrisystem-ntri-earns-news-impact-score-of-0-01-updated.html.

In other NutriSystem news, insider Dawn M. Zier sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $1,615,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,748 shares in the company, valued at $10,758,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 4,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $212,396.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,957. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NutriSystem

Nutrisystem, Inc is a provider of weight management products and services, including nutritionally balanced weight loss programs, multi-day kits available at retail locations and digital tools to support weight loss. The Company’s program customers purchase monthly food packages containing four-week meal plan consisting supply of breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks and flex meal plan recipes, which they supplement with fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy.

Receive News & Ratings for NutriSystem Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NutriSystem Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.