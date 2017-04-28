NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI) Insider Sells $1,615,800.00 in Stock

NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) insider Dawn M. Zier sold 30,000 shares of NutriSystem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $1,615,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,748 shares in the company, valued at $10,758,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) opened at 51.40 on Friday. NutriSystem Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average is $40.01.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business earned $212.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.87 million. NutriSystem had a return on equity of 43.89% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NutriSystem Inc. will post $1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. NutriSystem’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRI. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NutriSystem during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in NutriSystem by 3.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in NutriSystem by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NutriSystem during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NutriSystem during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of NutriSystem in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of NutriSystem from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $60.00 price target on shares of NutriSystem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wunderlich reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of NutriSystem in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

NutriSystem Company Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc is a provider of weight management products and services, including nutritionally balanced weight loss programs, multi-day kits available at retail locations and digital tools to support weight loss. The Company’s program customers purchase monthly food packages containing four-week meal plan consisting supply of breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks and flex meal plan recipes, which they supplement with fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy.

