Credit Suisse Group AG Upgrades NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday.

NS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NuStar Energy L.P. from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. FBR & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy L.P. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy L.P. from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar Energy L.P. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc lowered shares of NuStar Energy L.P. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NuStar Energy L.P. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.27.

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) opened at 48.70 on Thursday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $55.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average of $50.09.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm earned $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.85 million. NuStar Energy L.P. had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post $1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. NuStar Energy L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 344.88%.

In other NuStar Energy L.P. news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 323,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $14,998,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,397,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,486,315.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Greehey purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.03 per share, with a total value of $1,080,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,074,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,097,026.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NS. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. by 2.0% in the first quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. by 1.5% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. by 4.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. by 8.1% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy L.P. Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia; the terminalling and storage of petroleum products, and the marketing of petroleum products. The Company’s segments include pipeline, storage and fuels marketing. The pipeline segment consists of the transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil and anhydrous ammonia.

