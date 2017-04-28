Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Insider Robert C. Schassler Sells 2,500 Shares

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) insider Robert C. Schassler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) traded up 0.62% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996,421 shares. The company’s market cap is $5.22 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. Nuance Communications Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $18.00.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm earned $487.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.37 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post $1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth about $121,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 5.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth about $185,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays PLC increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is a provider of voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise and Imaging. The Healthcare segment provides clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions. The solutions for the Healthcare segment include transcription solutions, Dragon Medical, and clinical document improvement (CDI) and coding solutions.

