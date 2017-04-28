NTT Docomo Inc (DCM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

NTT Docomo Inc (NYSE:DCM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. NTT Docomo had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter.

Shares of NTT Docomo (NYSE:DCM) traded up 2.02% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.22. 327,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. NTT Docomo has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded NTT Docomo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NTT Docomo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCM. Creative Planning raised its position in NTT Docomo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NTT Docomo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NTT Docomo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in NTT Docomo by 3.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in NTT Docomo by 42.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NTT Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) is a mobile telecommunications carrier. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications business, smart life business and other businesses. The telecommunications business segment includes mobile phone services (long-term evolution (LTE) (Xi) services and freedom of mobile multimedia access (FOMA) services), optical-fiber broadband service, satellite mobile communications services, international services and equipment sales related to these services.

