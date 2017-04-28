Novogen Limited (NVGN) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.31

Media coverage about Novogen Limited (NASDAQ:NVGN) has trended positive on Friday, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Novogen Limited earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Novogen Limited (NASDAQ:NVGN) traded up 4.17% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. 7,057 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. The company’s market capitalization is $19.33 million. Novogen Limited has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on shares of Novogen Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novogen Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Novogen Limited Company Profile

Novogen Limited (Novogen) is an oncology biotechnology company, which is focused on developing cancer treatments. The Company is primarily engaged in pharmaceutical research and development. Novogen has two drug technology platforms (the Superbenzopyran (SBP) technology and Anti-tropomyosin (ATM)) yielding various drug candidates across a range of oncology indications.

