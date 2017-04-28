Novocure’s (NVCR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank AG

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research report on Thursday. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) traded down 0.44% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. 460,325 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $995.90 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. Novocure has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.46 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 219.29% and a negative return on equity of 69.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novocure will post ($0.90) EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gert L. Perlhagen purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,446,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yoram Palti sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $170,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $564,160 over the last 90 days. 33.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Creative Planning increased its stake in Novocure by 32.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novocure by 7.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 83,448 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Novocure by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 98,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novocure by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 95,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novocure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

