Novocure (NVCR) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Novocure earned a news impact score of 0.25 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “ourperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Novocure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a report on Sunday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) opened at 11.35 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $988.27 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. Novocure has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.13. The business earned $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.95 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 219.29% and a negative return on equity of 69.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novocure will post ($0.90) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gert L. Perlhagen bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,446,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Yoram Palti sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $42,880.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $564,160 in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Novocure

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

