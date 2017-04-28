Novocure Ltd (NVCR) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novocure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) traded down 0.44% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,325 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. The firm’s market capitalization is $995.90 million. Novocure has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 69.89% and a negative net margin of 219.29%. The company had revenue of $34.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novocure will post ($0.90) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gert L. Perlhagen purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $866,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,446,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Yoram Palti sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $42,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $564,160. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Novocure during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,557,000. Courage Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novocure during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Novocure by 3.5% in the third quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,818,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novocure during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,988,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 21.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novocure

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

