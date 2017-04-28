Novocure Ltd (NVCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Novocure had a negative net margin of 219.29% and a negative return on equity of 69.89%. The firm earned $34.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) traded down 0.44% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. 460,325 shares of the company traded hands. Novocure has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. The stock’s market capitalization is $995.90 million.

In other Novocure news, insider Yoram Palti sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $170,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,298. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gert L. Perlhagen acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,446,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $564,160 in the last three months. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Novocure during the third quarter worth $6,557,000. Courage Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novocure during the third quarter worth $4,270,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Novocure by 3.5% in the third quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,818,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,526,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novocure during the third quarter worth $7,988,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novocure during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Novocure in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

