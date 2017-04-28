Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Insider Sells $1,574,546.76 in Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) insider Clair Joyce St sold 17,406 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,574,546.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Clair Joyce St also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Clair Joyce St sold 28,469 shares of Northern Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $2,546,267.36.

On Thursday, February 9th, Clair Joyce St sold 56,991 shares of Northern Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $4,848,794.28.

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) traded down 1.66% during trading on Friday, reaching $90.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,000 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.47 and its 200 day moving average is $84.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.05. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $61.32 and a 52 week high of $92.29.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company earned $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 19.76%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post $4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 35.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its position in Northern Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 1,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $114,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $120,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families and individuals across the world. Its segments include Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS), Wealth Management, and Treasury and Other.

