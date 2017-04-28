Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) COO Sells $2,619,148.00 in Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) COO Jana R. Schreuder sold 28,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $2,619,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jana R. Schreuder also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 16th, Jana R. Schreuder sold 63,912 shares of Northern Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $5,754,636.48.
- On Monday, March 13th, Jana R. Schreuder sold 7,327 shares of Northern Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $659,576.54.
- On Friday, February 24th, Jana R. Schreuder sold 48,110 shares of Northern Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $4,187,013.30.
Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) traded down 1.66% during trading on Friday, reaching $90.00. 1,216,000 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.47 and a 200-day moving average of $84.29. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $61.32 and a 12 month high of $92.29.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post $4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.43%.
NTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 1,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families and individuals across the world. Its segments include Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS), Wealth Management, and Treasury and Other.
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.