Northbridge Industrial Services Plc (LON:NBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Northbridge Industrial Services Plc (LON:NBI) traded up 0.50% during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 101.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,371 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 96.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 111.59. Northbridge Industrial Services Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 68.88 and a 12-month high of GBX 155.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 20.97 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Northbridge Industrial Services Plc (NBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/northbridge-industrial-services-plc-nbi-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-monday-updated.html.

Separately, Stockdale Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 123 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services Plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

About Northbridge Industrial Services Plc

Northbridge Industrial Services plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in hiring and selling of specialist industrial equipment to a non-cyclical customer base. The Company operates through the Crestchic loadbanks and transformers, and the Tasman oil tools and loadcells segments. Its Crestchic loadbanks and transformers segment is engaged in the manufacturing, hiring and sales of loadbanks and transformers and includes the Crestchic Loadbanks Crestchic (Asia-Pacific) Pty Limited and China businesses, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.