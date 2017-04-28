Cummins Inc. (CMI) Stake Maintained by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp held its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,177,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,296,000 after buying an additional 182,904 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,055,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,764,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 4.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,663,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,467,000 after buying an additional 169,528 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,690,000 after buying an additional 590,261 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cummins by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,227,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,509,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) opened at 151.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.16 and its 200-day moving average is $142.31. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $105.33 and a one year high of $155.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post $7.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on Cummins from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.20.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and natural gas engines and engine-related component products. The Company’s segments include Engine, Distribution, Components and Power Systems. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, as well as certain customer brand names, for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle (RV), light-duty automotive and agricultural markets.

