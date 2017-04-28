North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) (NOA) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) has trended positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of North American Energy Partners Inc (NYSE:NOA) traded down 1.04% on Friday, hitting $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 99,139 shares. North American Energy Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company’s market capitalization is $133.12 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25.

North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business earned $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.35 million. North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. Equities analysts expect that North American Energy Partners Inc will post $0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.0152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA)’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/north-american-energy-partners-inc-usa-noa-receiving-positive-press-coverage-report-shows.html.

North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors within Western Canada. The Company’s operating divisions include Heavy Construction and Mining; Industrial, and Tailings & Environmental Construction.

Receive News & Ratings for North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.