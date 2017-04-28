North American Energy Partners Purchases 110,000 Shares of North American Energy Partners Inc. (NOA) Stock

North American Energy Partners Inc. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Energy Partners acquired 110,000 shares of North American Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$766,700.00.

North American Energy Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 27th, North American Energy Partners bought 2,000 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.47 per share, with a total value of C$12,940.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, North American Energy Partners bought 2,000 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.57 per share, with a total value of C$13,140.00.

On Friday, April 21st, North American Energy Partners bought 7,500 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$51,000.00.

On Monday, April 24th, North American Energy Partners bought 200 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,320.00.

On Tuesday, April 25th, North American Energy Partners bought 1,000 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.63 per share, with a total value of C$6,630.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, North American Energy Partners bought 7,500 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.76 per share, with a total value of C$50,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, North American Energy Partners purchased 7,500 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.82 per share, with a total value of C$51,150.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, North American Energy Partners purchased 151,800 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$1,017,060.00.

On Monday, April 17th, North American Energy Partners purchased 7,500 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.45 per share, with a total value of C$48,375.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, North American Energy Partners purchased 7,500 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,750.00.

North American Energy Partners Inc. (TSE:NOA) opened at 6.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. North American Energy Partners Inc. has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $7.48. The firm’s market cap is $183.29 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOA shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on North American Energy Partners from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their price target on North American Energy Partners from C$5.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of North American Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

About North American Energy Partners

North American Energy Partners Inc provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors within Western Canada. The Company’s operating divisions include Heavy Construction and Mining; Industrial, and Tailings & Environmental Construction.

