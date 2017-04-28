Norges Bank Acquires New Stake in Manitowoc Company Inc (MTW)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,904,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,367,000. Norges Bank owned 2.09% of Manitowoc Company as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTW. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of Manitowoc Company by 18.3% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 3,738,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after buying an additional 578,533 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Manitowoc Company by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,857,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Manitowoc Company by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,291,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after buying an additional 126,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Manitowoc Company by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,376,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after buying an additional 681,032 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) traded down 0.50% during trading on Friday, hitting $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,242,123 shares. Manitowoc Company Inc has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. The company’s market cap is $836.93 million.

Manitowoc Company (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Manitowoc Company had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. The firm earned $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Manitowoc Company Inc will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/norges-bank-purchases-new-stake-in-manitowoc-company-inc-mtw-updated.html.

MTW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. OTR Global raised Manitowoc Company to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on Manitowoc Company from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Vetr raised Manitowoc Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.04 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective (up previously from $6.20) on shares of Manitowoc Company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manitowoc Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.62.

In other news, SVP Thomas G. Musial sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $154,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 228,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Pennypacker bought 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $493,740.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,038.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,400 shares of company stock worth $238,468 in the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manitowoc Company Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc is a provider of engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry. The Company operates through the Crane business segment. It designs, manufactures and distributes a line of crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes, which it sells under the Manitowoc brand name. It also designs and manufactures a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes, which it sells under the Potain brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.