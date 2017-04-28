Norges Bank Buys Shares of 380,909 El Paso Electric Company (EE)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 380,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,712,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric Company during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in El Paso Electric Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in El Paso Electric Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in El Paso Electric Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in El Paso Electric Company during the third quarter valued at about $558,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) traded down 0.96% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.60. 228,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. El Paso Electric Company has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average is $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.42.

El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. El Paso Electric Company had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company earned $188 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that El Paso Electric Company will post $2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Paso Electric Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Williams Capital started coverage on shares of El Paso Electric Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.50 price target on shares of El Paso Electric Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

About El Paso Electric Company

El Paso Electric Company is a public utility company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company was engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in an area of approximately 10,000 square miles in west Texas and southern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or had ownership interests in several electrical generating facilities providing it with a generating capability of approximately 2,080 megawatts (MW).

