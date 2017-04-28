Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,229,202 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,229,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.10% of Invesco Mortgage Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 29.7% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 6,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 149.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 53.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) traded down 1.21% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.31. 977,302 shares of the stock were exchanged. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business earned $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc will post $1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 432.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nomura lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Instinet lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

In other news, insider David B. Lyle bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Marshall bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $88,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,755. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc is a holding company, which conducts its businesses through IAS Operating Partnership LP (the Operating Partnership) and subsidiaries. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors through dividends and through capital appreciation. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association or a federally chartered corporation, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (collectively Agency RMBS); RMBS that are not guaranteed by the United States Government agency; Credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

