Norges Bank Buys Shares of 368,536 FirstService Corp (FSV)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 368,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,516,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.03% of FirstService Corp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of FirstService Corp by 146.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in FirstService Corp by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in FirstService Corp by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in FirstService Corp by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FirstService Corp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) traded down 0.99% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.13. 30,076 shares of the stock were exchanged. FirstService Corp has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $63.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53 and a beta of 0.81.

FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. FirstService Corp had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company earned $376 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstService Corp will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from FirstService Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. FirstService Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of FirstService Corp in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of FirstService Corp in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of FirstService Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of FirstService Corp in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Firstservice Corporation is a provider of residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers. The Company operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential is a property manager and provides ancillary services in the areas of on-site staffing, including building engineering and maintenance, full-service amenity management, security, concierge and front desk personnel, and landscaping; banking and insurance products, and energy conservation and management solutions.

