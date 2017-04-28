$2.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) will report sales of $2.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern Corp.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.66 billion and the lowest is $2.5 billion. Norfolk Southern Corp. reported sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will report full-year sales of $10.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.17 billion to $10.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.55 billion to $11.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research's sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Norfolk Southern Corp..

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Norfolk Southern Corp. had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business earned $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA cut shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) opened at 118.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.81 and its 200-day moving average is $110.15. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $125.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Norfolk Southern Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

In other Norfolk Southern Corp. news, EVP Marta R. Stewart sold 2,907 shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $350,293.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 1,297 shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.65, for a total transaction of $156,483.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,496.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $3,131,506. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. by 0.9% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corp. Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated approximately 19,500 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

