Nord Anglia Education (NORD) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.25

Media stories about Nord Anglia Education (NYSE:NORD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Alpha One reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nord Anglia Education earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 30 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Nord Anglia Education (NYSE:NORD) traded up 0.63% during trading on Friday, reaching $32.20. 362,280 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 0.93. Nord Anglia Education has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76.

Nord Anglia Education (NYSE:NORD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business earned $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.11 million. Nord Anglia Education had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nord Anglia Education will post $0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nord Anglia Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG cut shares of Nord Anglia Education from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target on shares of Nord Anglia Education in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Nord Anglia Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Nord Anglia Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

About Nord Anglia Education

Nord Anglia Education, Inc is an operator of international schools. As of August 31, 2016, the Company taught over 37,000 students, from kindergarten through the end of secondary school (K-12), at its 43 schools in China, Europe, the Middle East, South East Asia and North America. The Company’s segments include China, Europe, Middle East (ME), Southeast Asia (SEA), North America and Other.

