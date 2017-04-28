Nord Anglia Education Inc (NORD) Receives $26.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nord Anglia Education Inc (NYSE:NORD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

NORD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nord Anglia Education from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Nord Anglia Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target on shares of Nord Anglia Education in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Nord Anglia Education in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair cut Nord Anglia Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Nord Anglia Education by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,021,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,008,000 after buying an additional 35,196 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nord Anglia Education by 2.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,580,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC raised its stake in Nord Anglia Education by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC now owns 1,402,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,677,000 after buying an additional 729,813 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nord Anglia Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,737,000. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nord Anglia Education by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 335,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 18,146 shares in the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/nord-anglia-education-inc-nord-receives-26-50-consensus-price-target-from-brokerages.html.

Nord Anglia Education (NYSE:NORD) traded up 0.63% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.20. The stock had a trading volume of 362,280 shares. Nord Anglia Education has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76.

Nord Anglia Education (NYSE:NORD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company earned $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.11 million. Nord Anglia Education had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. Nord Anglia Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nord Anglia Education will post $0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nord Anglia Education Company Profile

Nord Anglia Education, Inc is an operator of international schools. As of August 31, 2016, the Company taught over 37,000 students, from kindergarten through the end of secondary school (K-12), at its 43 schools in China, Europe, the Middle East, South East Asia and North America. The Company’s segments include China, Europe, Middle East (ME), Southeast Asia (SEA), North America and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Nord Anglia Education Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nord Anglia Education Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.