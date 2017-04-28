Nord Anglia Education Inc (NORD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Nord Anglia Education Inc (NYSE:NORD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business earned $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.11 million. Nord Anglia Education had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Nord Anglia Education (NYSE:NORD) traded up 0.63% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.20. 362,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 0.93. Nord Anglia Education has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $32.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nord Anglia Education by 286.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nord Anglia Education by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,021,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,008,000 after buying an additional 35,196 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nord Anglia Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,737,000. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nord Anglia Education by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 335,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 18,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nord Anglia Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target on shares of Nord Anglia Education in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Nord Anglia Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nord Anglia Education from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded shares of Nord Anglia Education from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Nord Anglia Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nord Anglia Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.57.

About Nord Anglia Education

Nord Anglia Education, Inc is an operator of international schools. As of August 31, 2016, the Company taught over 37,000 students, from kindergarten through the end of secondary school (K-12), at its 43 schools in China, Europe, the Middle East, South East Asia and North America. The Company’s segments include China, Europe, Middle East (ME), Southeast Asia (SEA), North America and Other.

