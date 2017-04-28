Nomura Holdings Inc (NMR) Announces Earnings Results

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Nomura Holdings had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business earned $3.07 billion during the quarter.

Shares of Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR) traded down 6.65% during trading on Friday, hitting $6.04. 273,084 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. Nomura Holdings has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $6.80.

NMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Nomura Holdings from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nomura Holdings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America Corp cut shares of Nomura Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Nomura Holdings by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Nomura Holdings by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nomura Holdings by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in Nomura Holdings by 19.5% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Nomura Holdings by 35.7% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 29,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc (Nomura) is a financial services company. The Company, through its broker-dealer, banking and other financial services subsidiaries, provide investment, financing and related services to individual, institutional and government clients across the world. The Company’s segments include Retail, Asset Management and Wholesale.

