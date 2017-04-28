Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.31

News headlines about Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) have trended positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Noah Holdings Limited earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the asset manager an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.
Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) traded down 0.63% on Friday, hitting $25.22. 115,480 shares of the stock traded hands. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noah Holdings Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.
Noah Holdings Limited Company Profile
Noah Holdings Limited is a wealth management service provider with a focus on global wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in China. The Company operates through three segments: wealth management, asset management and Internet finance. It also provides Internet finance services to clients in China.
