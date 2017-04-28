News headlines about Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) have trended positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Noah Holdings Limited earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the asset manager an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) traded down 0.63% on Friday, hitting $25.22. 115,480 shares of the stock traded hands. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noah Holdings Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/noah-holdings-limited-noah-earns-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-31.html.

Noah Holdings Limited Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited is a wealth management service provider with a focus on global wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in China. The Company operates through three segments: wealth management, asset management and Internet finance. It also provides Internet finance services to clients in China.

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Holdings Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah Holdings Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.