Nivalis Therapeutics (NVLS) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Nivalis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLS) has trended positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nivalis Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One’s analysis:

Nivalis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLS) traded up 1.80% on Friday, reaching $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 226,078 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47. The stock’s market capitalization is $35.38 million. Nivalis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $9.35.

Nivalis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nivalis Therapeutics will post ($1.16) EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nivalis Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Vetr cut Nivalis Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nivalis Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

Nivalis Therapeutics Company Profile

Nivalis Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of product candidates for patients with cystic fibrosis (CF). Its drug candidate portfolio consists of multiple compounds, which are designed for oral, intravenous (IV) or inhaled administration.

