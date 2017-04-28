NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Bond Prices Rise 1.8%

An issue of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) bonds rose 1.8% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Friday. The debt issue has a 7.5% coupon and will mature on November 1, 2023. The debt is now trading at $101.00 and was trading at $103.25 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its share price.

NGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Friday, January 6th. FBR & Co upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) traded up 0.95% during trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,711 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $1.76 billion. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.48. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post $1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -112.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,122,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,339,000 after buying an additional 226,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 21.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,544,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,784,000 after buying an additional 627,232 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,942,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,801,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,474,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,968,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,035,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/ngl-energy-partners-lp-ngl-bond-prices-rise-1-8.html.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business. The Company’s segments are crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, refined products and renewables, and corporate and other. Its crude oil logistics segment includes owned and leased crude oil storage terminals, and owned and leased pipeline injection stations.

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.