Nexvet Biopharma plc (NVET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nexvet Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:NVET) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,759 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 104,568 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,481 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nexvet Biopharma plc during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Latimer Light Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nexvet Biopharma plc by 181.4% in the third quarter. Latimer Light Capital L.P. now owns 104,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 67,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadfin Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexvet Biopharma plc by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 1,127,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 109,945 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nexvet Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:NVET) traded up 0.08% on Thursday, reaching $6.61. 4,083 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $77.68 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. Nexvet Biopharma plc has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Nexvet Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:NVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Nexvet Biopharma plc will post ($1.80) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexvet Biopharma plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered shares of Nexvet Biopharma plc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.72 in a research note on Monday.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Nexvet Biopharma plc (NVET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/nexvet-biopharma-plc-nvet-short-interest-up-16-4-in-march-updated.html.

Nexvet Biopharma plc Company Profile

Nexvet Biopharma public limited company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming the therapeutic market for companion animals by developing and commercializing species-specific biologics. The Company’s platform technology, which it refers to as PETization, is an algorithmic approach that enables the Company to create monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) a type of biologic, that are designed to be recognized as self or native by an animal’s immune system, a property referred to as 100% species-specificity.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexvet Biopharma plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexvet Biopharma plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.