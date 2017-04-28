Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nextera Energy Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the solar energy provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) opened at 34.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91. Nextera Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $175 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.06 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 12.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners will post $1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nextera Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 75.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEP. Zacks Investment Research raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank AG raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nextera Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/nextera-energy-partners-nep-earns-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-11-updated.html.

About Nextera Energy Partners

Nextera Energy Partners, LP is a limited partnership formed to acquire, manage and own contracted clean energy projects. The Company, through its limited partnership interest in NextEra Energy Operating Partners, LP (NEP OpCo), owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.