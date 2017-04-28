American National Bank Cuts Position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

American National Bank decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. American National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Nexstar Media Group worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000.

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) opened at 70.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 2.22. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $73.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.82 and its 200-day moving average is $63.06.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.53 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post $3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXST. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at $224,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Muse sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $386,450.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,794.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,349 shares of company stock worth $2,014,810. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, formerly Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc, is a television broadcasting and digital media company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites, and digital media services in medium-sized markets in the United States.

