New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target trimmed by FBR & Co from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. FIG Partners reiterated a market-perform rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.69.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) traded down 0.75% during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,833,850 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $17.68.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company earned $327.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.04 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post $0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/new-york-community-bancorp-inc-nycb-given-new-12-00-price-target-at-fbr-co.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stockman Asset Management purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, New York Community Bank (the Community Bank) and New York Commercial Bank (the Commercial Bank) (collectively, the Banks). The Company’s operations are divided into two segments: Banking Operations and Residential Mortgage Banking.

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.