New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.29. The business earned $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.40 million. New Media Investment Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) traded down 1.86% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 827,486 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. New Media Investment Group has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $699.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. New Media Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEWM. Zacks Investment Research cut New Media Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded New Media Investment Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 10,000 shares of New Media Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $151,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,660,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,526,000 after buying an additional 219,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,358,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,298,000 after buying an additional 336,109 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,458,000 after buying an additional 255,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,078,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after buying an additional 244,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Media Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $15,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

About New Media Investment Group

New Media Investment Group Inc is a holding company. The Company owns, operates and invests in local media assets. The Company’s segments include Eastern US Publishing, Central US Publishing, Western US Publishing and BridgeTower. It focuses on owning and acquiring local media assets in small to mid-size markets.

