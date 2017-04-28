New Home Company Inc (NWHM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. New Home Company had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $125 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of New Home Company (NYSE:NWHM) traded up 0.60% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. 164,767 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. New Home Company has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.97.

NWHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Home Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Home Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Home Company during the third quarter valued at about $5,741,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Home Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of New Home Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New Home Company by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 55,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of New Home Company by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 447,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 17,974 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Home Company

The New Home Company Inc is a homebuilding company. The Company focuses on the design, construction and sale of consumer-driven homes in various metropolitan areas within certain markets in California and Arizona, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento and the greater Phoenix area.

