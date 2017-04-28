Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Trading Up 4.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares traded up 4.5% during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Group raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $65.00. Jefferies Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences traded as high as $53.20 and last traded at $54.12, with a volume of 2,294,459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.80.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NBIX. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 10th. ICAP reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Sunday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 19,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $988,030.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,785,473.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $31,355.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,992,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,852 shares of company stock worth $2,506,042. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,349,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,409,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,256,000 after buying an additional 397,429 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,203,000 after buying an additional 224,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,571,000 after buying an additional 145,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,150,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,924,000 after buying an additional 136,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.47. The firm’s market cap is $4.65 billion.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post ($2.28) earnings per share for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing pharmaceuticals, in diseases with unmet medical needs, through its research and development (R&D) platform, focused on neurological and endocrine based diseases and disorders. Its three lead late-stage clinical programs are elagolix, which is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for endometriosis and uterine fibroids; INGREZZA (valbenazine), which is a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor, for the treatment of movement disorders, and opicapone, which is a selective catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor that is an adjunct therapy to preparations of levodopa/Dihydroxyphenylalanine (DOPA) decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson’s disease.

