Tamesa Rogers Sells 5,000 Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NTGR) Stock

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $245,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) opened at 46.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.62. NetGear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $60.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. NetGear had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetGear, Inc. will post $2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/netgear-inc-ntgr-svp-sells-245500-00-in-stock-updated.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of NetGear by 35.0% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 82,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 21,478 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetGear during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetGear by 10.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,285,000 after buying an additional 104,071 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NetGear by 78.6% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 47,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 20,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of NetGear by 214.1% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 32,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetGear in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Off Wall Street reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of NetGear in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on NetGear in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NetGear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops and markets networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses and service providers. The Company’s product line consists of devices, such as network attached storage, Internet protocol (IP) security cameras, and home automation devices and services.

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.