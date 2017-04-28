Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has a $170.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $148.64) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. FBR & Co reiterated a hold rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen and Company lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $139.02 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) traded down 0.57% during trading on Friday, reaching $152.20. 6,311,435 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.59 and its 200 day moving average is $132.29. Netflix has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $153.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Netflix had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business earned $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post $1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neil D. Hunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,952 shares in the company, valued at $65,793,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 14,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,103,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,416 shares of company stock valued at $50,333,671 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 408.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 38.7% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

